Polianta Ltd Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Booking by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,496,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 419,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,560.00 price objective (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,712.81.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $12.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,673.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,443. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,656.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,673.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

