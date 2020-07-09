Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,700 Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 587.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 532.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Middleby from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.37 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.06 per share, for a total transaction of $101,970.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,169.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,660 shares of company stock worth $495,723 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

