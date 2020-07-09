Polianta Ltd Takes $896,000 Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,361,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $615,393,000 after acquiring an additional 268,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $997,106,000 after acquiring an additional 236,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,380,000 after acquiring an additional 645,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Concho Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

CXO stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.98. 40,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.84. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

