Polianta Ltd Takes $951,000 Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $579,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $72,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chewy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after buying an additional 1,015,193 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $3,432,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $1,633,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock worth $40,116,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Chewy stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.56. 1,645,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. Chewy Inc has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion and a PE ratio of -74.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

