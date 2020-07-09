Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,482,000 after buying an additional 78,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,325. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.83 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $219.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day moving average of $147.78.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Cowen upped their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $3,996,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,370.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $6,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,662,362.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,287 shares of company stock worth $93,666,752. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

