Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.89. 6,491,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,673,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $301.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average is $119.04. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

