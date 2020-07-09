Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.92, 71,638 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 82,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71.

About Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

