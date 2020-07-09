Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.55-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of 450.3-454.1 CER, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.71 million.

QGEN traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 28,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.54.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.