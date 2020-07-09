Quark Price Hits $0.0247 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Quark has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $610.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,253,756 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

