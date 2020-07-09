Quinsam Capital (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Shares Down 10.9%

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) shares were down 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 3,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 27,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QCAAF)

There is no company description available for Quinsam Capital Corp.

