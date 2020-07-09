RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Gap Down to $1.46

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.46. RealNetworks shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 14,246 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $60.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 59.93% and a negative net margin of 14.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RealNetworks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RealNetworks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in RealNetworks by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,020,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 1,037,750 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.