Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/9/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $141.00 to $139.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $128.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00.

6/13/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/15/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TROW traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.06. 503,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83.

Get T Rowe Price Group Inc alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for T Rowe Price Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Rowe Price Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.