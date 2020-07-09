Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) in the last few weeks:

7/2/2020 – VBI Vaccines was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2020 – VBI Vaccines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – VBI Vaccines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

6/23/2020 – VBI Vaccines had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – VBI Vaccines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/29/2020 – VBI Vaccines was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of VBIV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 14,757,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,915,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $774.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,133.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 9,090,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 61.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 26.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 101,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

