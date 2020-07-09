Revain (REV) Price Hits $0.0106

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Revain has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, BitForex, Kuna and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.01985884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00180594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00063923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00115183 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 479,271,051 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, Kuna, BitFlip, Kucoin, BitForex, C-CEX, OKEx, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.