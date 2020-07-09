Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 1,297 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Metlife were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 318.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.53. 326,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,107. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.