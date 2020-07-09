Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 50,513 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NCR by 54.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 14,880.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.22. 17,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.69. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.