Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.51. 79,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,302. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.