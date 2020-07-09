Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 989 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 428,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.13. 348,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,034. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

