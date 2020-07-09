Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $216,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.26. 423,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.17. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra cut their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.13.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

