Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.12.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.65. 53,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

