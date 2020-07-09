Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

INTC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.38. 9,262,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,583,088. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $246.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.