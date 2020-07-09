Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.94 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $14,881,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,076 shares of company stock worth $14,963,286. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Nomura increased their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.45.

FB traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.06. 14,109,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,243,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $247.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.11.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

