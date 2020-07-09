Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after buying an additional 1,344,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,935. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $100.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

