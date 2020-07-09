Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 26,781 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Outfront Media by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Outfront Media by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. 33,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,640. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.