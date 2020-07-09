Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 88,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.5% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. 118,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,323. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

