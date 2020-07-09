Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 564,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 30,969 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares in the company, valued at $23,778,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,295,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,132.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,200 shares of company stock worth $235,231 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,672. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.77 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

