Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 43.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Jabil by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jabil by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,252,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after buying an additional 212,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Jabil by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.69. 21,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Cfra decreased their price target on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

