Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 1,094 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 81,570 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 668,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 53,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. 5,466,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

PE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.