Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 125 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

CVX traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,066. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.