Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 12,712 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTH traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.66. 12,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,522. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

