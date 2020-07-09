Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 600 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $44,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet stock traded up $15.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,511.30. 49,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,428.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,358.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1,013.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

