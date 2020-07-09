Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.80 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CSFB lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

UPS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.36. 1,304,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

