Rockland Trust Co. Has $14.73 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.95. 8,889,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,212,859. The company has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

