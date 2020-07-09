Rockland Trust Co. Has $27.51 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.46. 2,808,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

