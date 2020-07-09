Rockland Trust Co. Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Pfizer by 15.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 141,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 89,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 32,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 75,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.48. 11,657,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,589,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

