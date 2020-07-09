Rockland Trust Co. Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 30,854 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.92. 310,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,247,133. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $197.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Argus reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

