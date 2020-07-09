Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.51. The company had a trading volume of 104,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,173. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.46 and a 200 day moving average of $190.85.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.