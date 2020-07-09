Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,830,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,427,384. The company has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

