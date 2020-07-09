Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 314.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.30 on Thursday, hitting $1,511.30. 49,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,428.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,358.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,013.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

