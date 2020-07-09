Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 360.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.82.

Shares of BLK traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $549.26. 15,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

