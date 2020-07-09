Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $14,881,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $46,823.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,286 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.06. 14,109,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,243,616. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The firm has a market cap of $691.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.11.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.45.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.