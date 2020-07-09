Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,029 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.05. 232,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,523. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $300.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.33 and its 200 day moving average is $291.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 527,044 shares of company stock valued at $158,686,565. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.43.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

