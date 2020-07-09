Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,300 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 59,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

Walmart stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,980,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,479. The company has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

