Rockland Trust Co. Sells 787 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.79. 1,853,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

