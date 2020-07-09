Rockland Trust Co. Sells 870 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $43.99. 8,536,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,915,754. The firm has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

