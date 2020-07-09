Safe Haven (SHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $176,793.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 83.1% higher against the dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.24 or 0.01795840 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

