SafeCoin Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $18.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

