Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.69. 631,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.08 and a beta of 2.13. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $29.23.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. Sailpoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $56,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at $27,377,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,173 shares of company stock worth $2,344,125 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

