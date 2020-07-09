Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,015. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.