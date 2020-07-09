Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Trading Down 0.1%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc (LON:SUPP)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.90 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.18 ($0.31), 954,077 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.20 ($0.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of $227.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.56.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile (LON:SUPP)

Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

